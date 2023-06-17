Peter Adams believes point puts Wolves in strong position

Peter Adams

The Parrys International Wolves drew 45-45 at the Adrian Flux Arena, before narrowly missing out on another point when they lost 6-3 in the Super Heat.

It means the Wolfpack still sit in second in the Sports Insure Premiership standings, five points behind leaders Belle Vue, but they do have three meetings in hand on the reigning Champions.

Just as importantly though, they are now seven clear of Ipswich who sit outside the play-off zone.

And with the aggregate point in mind, as well as their 100 per cent home record, Adams feels they have put themselves in a strong position to add to their tally when the sides meet again later this month at Monmore Green.

“To, again, come from six points behind to be leading by two going into the last race was a great effort,” he said.

“The super heat is one thing but the main match is the thing that really matters It’s a double-edged sword because we’ve got a point on the day and it also sets up the return match nicely when hopefully we can add a total of another three points.”

With heat-leader Rory Schlein ruled out through back spasms on the day of the meeting, Adams was proud of his team’s efforts, particularly those of reserve Zach Cook though who again scored 10+3 on the road.

“Last time we were here he had three lasts,” Adams said.

“But that’s two away matches on the bounce he’s scored paid 13 points which is a great effort really.”

The Parrys International Wolves now turn their attentions to the Sports Insure Premiership Knockout Cup Semi-Final where they need to overturn an 18 point deficit against Sheffield at Monmore Green on Monday (7.30).

KING’S LYNN 45: Nicolai Klindt 15+1, Artem Laguta 12, Kye Thomson 8, Thomas Jorgensen 7+1, Michael Palm Toft 2+1, Jason Edwards 1+1, Frederik Jakobsen R/R

WOLVERHAMPTON 45: Sam Masters 13+1, Zach Cook 10+3, Luke Becker 9+1, Steve Worrall 6, Ryan Douglas 5+4, Leon Flint 2, Rory Schlein R/R.