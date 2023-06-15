Wolves looking to take advantage at King’s Lynn

Wolves rider Steve Worrall (Jonathan Hipkiss)

The Parrys International Wolves took a point from their draw at Belle Vue on Bank Holiday Monday before picking up their first Sports Insure Premiership win on the road this year when they beat Ipswich at the beginning of the month.

The Monmore men are unbeaten in five league fixtures also – but now they head back to a venue where they have already lost once this term.

It was the Norfolk outfit who came out on top 49-41 in Wolves’ first away contest of the campaign in April – but the Stars haven’t enjoyed much success since. They have won just one of their next eight meetings and were dealt another blow earlier this week when team manager Alex Brady quit the club.

They did, however, produce a spirited display throughout their narrow 47-43 defeat at Belle Vue on Monday and recently signed 2021 world champion Artem Laguta.

Despite the formbook, Wolves star Steve Worrall is anticipating a tight tussle but hopes the growing belief amongst the Wolfpack will help them add to their tally.

“King’s Lynn have strengthened up bringing Artem in and they have improved the last couple of meetings,” Worrall said. “I don’t think they’ve fully clicked yet though and they still did lose their last home match.

“So I think we should try to take advantage of their situation.

“I know our last performance there wasn’t great but we all know how to get around there.

“But we can take confidence from those Belle Vue and Ipswich meetings and hopefully pick up some more points.”

King’s Lynn: Artem Laguta, Frederik Jakobsen, Nicolai Klindt, Thomas Jorgensen, Michael Palm Toft, Kye Thomson, Jason Edwards.