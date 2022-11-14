Ryan Douglas commits to Wolverhampton return

Ryan Douglas (Jonathan Hipkiss)

The 29-year-old is the third name on the Parrys International Wolves’ team sheet and joins fellow Aussie Sam Masters and Luke Becker who are also regulars at Monmore Green. Douglas first joined the club part way through 2019 and has scored over 350 points since. And after forming a close relationship with Wolverhampton bosses and supporters, Douglas admits there’s no other place he could picture himself at again in 2023. “I just love the club,” he said.

“It’s such a good place to be a part of and I can’t thank everyone enough for having me.

“It’s a home away from home for me now and I’m really glad to be back at Wolves.

“The more I ride there, the more I think it’s going to make me a better rider because riding a tighter track seems to help me learn a lot more.

“I definitely think I can keep progressing again next season and I definitely want to improve further.”

Meanwhile, owner Chris Van Straaten has expressed his delight after planning permission on the site of Coventry’s iconic Brandon Stadium was refused.

Members of Rugby Council’s planning committee unanimously voted the application submitted by developers to replace the venue with a housing estate.

Van Straaten said: “That really was fantastic news to hear. I know there’s still a long way to go to get speedway back to Brandon, but the fact the stadium will remain is a massive relief for everyone involved.

“At Wolverhampton we always used to love our derby clashes with the Bees and we sincerely hope that one day we’ll be doing battle with them again.”

2023 Wolverhampton Advanced Ticket Books will be available to purchase from the Monmore Green Speedway Office on Saturday, December 3.