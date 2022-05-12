Speedway pays its respects to loved Nigel Pearson

Nigel Pearson

The multi-sports broadcaster passed away in hospital last month at the age of 52 following a sudden illness.

Huge numbers are expected to attend the celebration of his life in Wombourne ahead of a private service for his family and close friends elsewhere in the West Midlands later in the afternoon.

Pearson was a hugely popular and hugely respected writer and commentator in darts and football – but it was in his beloved speedway he was known as the voice of the sport.

Riders, promoters and team managers from clubs across the UK are expected to be in attendance to pay their final respects – including Wolverhampton boss Peter Adams.

“Nigel and I were very close,” he said. “Speedway brought us together many years ago and in the last 10 years or so, I’ve been able to assist him and his family on a more personal level.

“Secretly he blanked criticism, but loved a bit of praise – and how deserving was he of so much of that?

“I could never quite fathom how he could leap from normal conversation to that unique staccato presentation style like flicking a switch.