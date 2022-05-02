Peter Karlsson is back to cheer on the Wolves

Steve Worrall

Peter Karlsson, who is the club’s all-time record points scorer and appearance holder, will be back at Monmore Green for the first time since 2017 for the Parrys International Wolves’ Premiership opener against King’s Lynn (8pm).

With the visitors having won all four of their fixtures so far, it promises to be an enthralling clash in WV2.

And Karlsson says the form of both teams makes his first visit back to the Black Country in five years even more exciting.

“It’s always nice to come back to the UK, particularly Wolverhampton, because it’s been such a big part of my life,” Karlsson said. “In the ‘90s I lived there for many years and spent so much of my time there racing for Wolves.

“It’s a place that holds a lot of memories and somewhere I can tell so many stories about, both on and off track.

“The nearer it’s got, the more it’s dawned on me how long it’s been since I was actually last there. It will be good to see the boys in action again and it should be a great meeting.”

Karlsson admits he can’t wait to catch up with some old faces at Monmore Green too.

“It will be good to see the supporters again of course,” Karlsson added. “But it will be good to see Chris (Van Straaten – promoter) and Pete (Adams – team manager) too.

“I still speak to them every now and again and see how things are going; full respect to them as well because their desire for the sport is still clear to see.

“They were there when I started in 1990 and they’re still going strong so fair play to them.”

Karlsson has also praised one of his former team-mates who he raced with on the night he retired in 2016.

“Me and Sam (Masters) won the league together and it’s good to see him still at Wolves,” Karlsson said. “I’ve seen him since a few times in Sweden but it will be good to see him in action at Monmore again. “I really hope him and the team have a good night and a good season.”

Meanwhile, winter signing Steve Worrall admits he’s been impressed by the ‘close-knit’ feel of the club and the strength in depth in this year’s team.

“You need your reserves scoring good and in Leon (Flint) and Drew (Kemp) we’ve got two of the best young reserves in the league,” he said.

“But when you look at our 1-5, any one of us could be at any number which is a very good position to be in.

“We’re all capable of scoring 10 or above every meeting and that’s what we should be aiming for. I’m really looking forward to this season and I think I’m at a club where I can push on again.”

“I’ve been at Belle Vue for seven years and whenever you went against Wolverhampton, they were very much a team.

“I think that stems from the management and they send that vibe down.

“Everyone’s together, it’s that sort of environment and when everybody’s rallying around, when it’s a sort of close-knit group that makes a difference.”

The Parrys International Wolves have named an unchanged riding order for the clash against King’s Lynn who are led by Monmore track record holder Niels-Kristian Iversen.

Children aged 5 and under are admitted absolutely FREE while it’s just £1 for children aged 6-12.

There will also be free face painting for youngsters in attendance.

WOLVERHAMPTON: Sam Masters, Steve Worrall, Luke Becker, Ryan Douglas, Nick Morris, Drew Kemp, Leon Flint.

KING’S LYNN: Niels-Kristian Iversen, Thomas Jorgensen, Richard Lawson, Lewis Kerr, Josh Pickering, Richie Worrall, Jack Thomas.