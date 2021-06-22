Wolverhampton speedway sign Leon Flint

Leon Flint credit: Jeff Davies

The former British Youth Champion joins the Monmore men as their new Rising Star following the recent, surprise retirement of Tom Bacon.

The Northumberland born youngster was one of the UK's brightest prospects during his junior racing days as he demonstrated by winning four national youth titles at various levels.

He's represented Great Britain on numerous occasions and has made great strides since his first full season in the sport with neighbours Birmingham in 2018.

It's been an astonishing start to the 2021 season as well for Flint who has been piling up the points for local side Berwick in the Championship.

And now he's been rewarded with his first top-flight role in the sport.

Parrys International Wolves promoter Chris Van Straaten is excited by the capture and expects the older members of his side to help the 18-year-old develop as the season progresses.

Said Van Straaten: "As people will know by now, we were caught out a little bit by the unexpected retirement of Tom Bacon.

"But we had to respect his wishes and we wish him all the best for the future, whatever that holds for him.

"We were given a 28-day facility, but we were keen to fill the vacant team spot as soon as we possibly could.

"Rory (Schlein - club captain) has worked with Leon a lot over the past couple of years on various training programmes and he couldn't have spoken more highly of Leon.

"We know he's certainly got a lot of potential and he made a good first impression when he guested for us at Peterborough last Monday.

"He fitted in with the team and gelled with everyone really well, he demonstrated a really mature attitude and an eagerness to learn quite quickly and the points will come his way I'm sure.

"We're looking forward to seeing how he can develop his game further with us at Wolverhampton and we're delighted to have him on board."

Meanwhile, Flint himself said: "I'm very excited and I don't think I could've landed myself a better spot.

"Not only with the experience of the riders but the experience with the management with Chris and Peter (Adams - team manager) too.

"I think I can only bounce off what advice they've got to give me."