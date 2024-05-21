Staffordshire's Robert Rock rolls back years to land US Open place

The 47-year-old, who now devotes most of his time coaching star names in the game as well as following his son’s football career, claimed a place at one of golf’s four major tournaments after qualifying at one of the final events at Walton Heath.

The veteran secured his place thanks to a tied fourth-place finish at the Surrey course over two days of play on Sunday and Monday, in which he ended on six under par.

He will now tee it up alongside the greats of the game at Pinehurst, North Carolina, starting on June 13.

The last time Rock qualified for the tournament was in 2012 when he finished in 123rd place at the Olympic Club, in San Francisco.

Rock, who hails from Armitage, near Rugeley, will be joined at the tournament by fellow Staffordshire man Richard Mansell, who grew up just a few miles down the road in Burntwood. Mansell, 29, finished joint winner of the same qualifier at Walton Heath, where he completed his two rounds in 10 under par.

It will be Mansell’s second appearance at the US Open, after he also qualified in 2022.

The Beau Desert GC member will also be hoping to improve on his prevous attempt – when he missed the cut in Brookline, Massachusetts, at 11 over par on the opening two days.

