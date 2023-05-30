Notification Settings

Wolverhampton's Aaron Rai impresses with 12th place finish in Charles Schwab Challenge

By Russell YoullGolfPublished: Comments

Wolverhampton’s Aaron Rai collected a cheque worth £145,000 after finishing tied 12th in the Charles Schwab Challenge on the US PGA Tour.

Aaron Rai
Aaron Rai

The former Shropshire & Herefordshire junior, who learned his golf at the 3 Hammers complex and Patshull Park, finished on three under par for the tournament at Colonial Golf Course in Fort Worth, Texas.

The 28-year-old former Wolverhampton Grammar School pupil carded rounds of 71, 68, 67 and 71 over the four days.

He finished five shots behind winner Emiliano Grillo who edged out Adam Schenk in a play-off.

Argentinian Grillo was two strokes clear but hit a double-bogey on the last hole, providing an opening for Schenk to come back into contention, seeking to win his first PGA Tour title.

Grillo hit his drive into a small stream on the final hole which took the ball back 150 yards before stopping against a rock.

He decided to take a penalty stroke and landed a two-putt from 20 yards to tie with Schenk.

Grillo struck a five-foot birdie putt to claim the title on the second playoff hole to get his first tour win in more than seven years.

Golf
Sport
Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

