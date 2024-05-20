"I love getting involved as dementia is such a cruel disease" – Suzi Perry explains her work with Wolves Foundation

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The group, run in partnership with Black Country NHS, not only features discussions but also quizzes, museum tours, a look back at memorabilia, and special guests, including former Wolves players, such as club Vice-President John Richards.

People with dementia and their carers are able to attend to share their own thoughts and experiences and Suzi, who has her own family experiences of the condition, sometimes attends with a friend whose father has dementia.

“When you think about dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, I think most of us know someone who has been affected, whether that is the person concerned or their families,” says Suzi.

“My Grandma lived with Alzheimer’s for the last few years of her life and I saw the effects at first hand.

“It is such a cruel disease – I watched her disappear in front of our eyes and I saw how that affected my Mum as well, who passed away last year.

“There is such a sadness to feel like you are losing somebody, and you are grieving, even though they are still there.

“I found it hard to get my head around it.

“My best friend’s Dad is also affected, and that’s how I found out about Molineux

Molineux conjures memories in fans who are now suffering from dementia

Memories and came along to a few of the groups.

“It is such a lifeline for people to be able to head to Molineux on a weekly basis and get together and chat about the situation they find themselves in.”

At the latest session Suzi attended, she was delighted to chat about all things Wolves with the group’s participants.

“I have loved speaking to the people involved, including Alan, who has been coming to Molineux since the 1940s and has been telling me about the wooden seats in the stands before the 1980s rebuild,” she explains.

Molineux

“Every story then provokes another story from someone else, an individual memory and another smile, and you can see how people’s minds work so differently.

“There is such a great atmosphere, so warm and friendly, and I always really enjoy being part of the gang when I am able to go along.

“Molineux Memories offers a calm oasis of knowledge – people know what you are going through and that means so much and makes such a difference.”