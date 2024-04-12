Nottingham Forest v Wolves: Boss Nuno prepared for a tough assignment

The former Wolves promotion-winning coach arrived at Forest in December after Steve Cooper was sacked.

A four-point deduction for breaching the league’s financial rules, as well as a difficult season on the pitch, has seen Forest face a relegation battle this campaign.

Now, as they fight for survival, Nuno says he will not underestimate Wolves.

“They are a very good team, (it’s been a) fantastic job from Gary (O’Neil).

“They are a tough opponent but we are ready for the game. Every game, especially in the situation we have, we always play for the three points.

“Sometimes it’s not possible but it is a very important game.”

He added: “All the games in the Premier League are so hard you cannot minimise the difficulty of your opponent. Wolves are a good team but at the City Ground we have been playing well. We will try. It is a vital game for us.”

Former Wolves defender Willy Boly is injured for tomorrow’s game, alongside Taiwo Awoniyi and Nuno Tavares.

Nuno added: “Taiwo is starting his individual programme. He is closer and hopefully can help us this season.”

Forest are currently waiting on the outcome of their appeal against their points deduction.

Nuno said: “I have never experienced this situation, none of us have experienced this before. It’s a mess. So much is going on, we cannot clearly know what is going to happen. Let’s wait. Me and the players are only focused on our task.

“It’s very important we have the decision sooner, it’s better for us and the competition so it doesn’t create, mess, confusion and uncertainty as this is what we experiencing now.

“It’s always there. What we try is to put it away from our focus. But it is there.”