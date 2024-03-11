Wolves Fans' Verdict v Fulham: A team full of fighters!

Rob Cartwright

What a team we have. If ever there was a win ground out in the face of adversity, this was it.

Already without two of our most instrumental forward players, we were to play the second half without two others with Bellegarde and Neto going off injured.

The limitations of our squad are obvious to all and we are now stretched to the limit.

We will struggle, at this rate, to get a team together for Coventry next week!

In this game, it was a fairly even contest up to half-time. Fulham had the best chances to score, but Wolves were looking more dangerous especially when Neto was on the ball.

O’Neil had started with Fraser. The right choice in my opinion and I hope he sticks with him until Hwang or Cunha are fully ready to return. Dawson was missing with injury and Santi Bueno showed once more that he is more than an adequate replacement.

We scored early into the second half, with a goal from the superb Ait-Nouri. He is getting better and better with confidence high. Shame on you Lopetegui!

This patched up Wolves team were giving their all. Lemina was like a lion, even though he looked to be on his last legs. Doyle and Gomes were supporting him superbly well. They played like real warriors showing just how much they wanted to win.

Fulham changed things around with all five subs but they could not get a foot hold, due to the excellent Gomes and Toti. When Semedo scored midway through the half, it looked like there was no way back for Fulham.

They nearly scored when Kilman cleared off the line, but the defence were holding tight, for a clean sheet.

Molineux was loud and proud which surely helps the team find that little bit extra.

Fulham did get reward for their own endeavours right at the end of added time. Shame about the clean sheet but a massive three points for Wolves.

Let’s see how they can be patched up for the Cup next week?