New book to mark centenary of Wolves legend Billy Wright

Published by Geoffrey Publications and written by former Express & Star sports editor Steve Gordos, 'Golden Hero' tells the unique story of a remarkable footballing feat.

Wright, who was born on February 6, 1924, has a permanent place in English football history after becoming the first man in the world to play in a hundred international matches.

Born in Ironbridge and forged at Wolves and at the centenary of his birth, this new book aims to mark that landmark with a detailed look at some of the less documented parts of his early career, as well as tracing his path to that historic century of caps and how it went hand-in-hand with the greatest period in the history of Wolves.

The book is scheduled for publication in September this year. It will cost £30, including postage and packaging within the UK.

For those interested in buying a copy, contact Clive Corbett on corbettnco1@gmail.com to pre-order a copy and put your name on the subscribers’ list. To have your name in the book, the order must arrive by June 30.