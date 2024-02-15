Max Kilman impressing Wolves boss Gary O'Neil on two fronts

In his first full campaign as skipper, Kilman has played every single minute of 24 Premier League games as Wolves continue to look up the table.

O’Neil admits Kilman needed some improvement at the start of the season, and although the skipper still has work to do, the boss is delighted with his progress on and off the field.

“Playing every minute is a big achievement,” O’Neil said.

“He’s had a sore knee at times and everyone has something sore at times and it’s easy to miss 20 minutes here, or a game there.

“He’s always available. He happily plays on the right even though he probably would be more comfortable on the left. He puts himself out there all the time.

“He’s developed a lot as captain and as a footballer, even in the short time I’ve been here, and I’m really pleased with where he is.

“We can still make some improvements in him defensively and on the ball, but he’s in a great place and his trajectory is going in the right way. When I came in I felt he could do with being a bit sharper fitness-wise but I can’t remember the last time I looked at him and felt that.

“Every time I look at him now he looks ready. If there’s a race in behind our defence I’m delighted when it’s Max because physically he’s very good. I’m pleased, hopefully we can keep him fit, and he’s an important member of the group.”