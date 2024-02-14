Wolves boss Gary O'Neil gives update on severity of Matheus Cunha's injury

The in form striker, who recently bagged a hat-trick in the win at Chelsea, was taken off in the 20th minute with a hamstring injury.

Wolves fans have eagerly been awaiting news of Cunha's injury - and now O'Neil has provided an update.

The Wolves boss hasn't given a time frame on how long Cunha will be sidelined for - but it is likely he will face a number of weeks in the sidelines.

He said: “It’s a fairly significant injury to his hamstring. There’s no timeline on it. I’ve spoken to Matheus a lot and he just wants to keep pushing to get back as soon as he can.

“He’s started working on it already, so we’re just going to monitor it week by week, day by day, see how far he can come and how quickly we can get him back. He’s keen to get back out there as soon as possible.

“It’s obviously a big blow to us, to the team and Matheus because of the work he’s been doing – the form he was in was exceptional.

"These things happen, every team suffers injuries. Channy was gone for over a month with the Asian Cup and we managed to keep ploughing on and we need to do the same without Matheus.”