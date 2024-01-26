WATCH: Why Wolves will top up Jonny's wages despite defender leaving club
Wolves have announced that the player's contract, which was due to run until 2025, has been cancelled by mutual consent so that he is free to join another club.
By Nathan Judah
With few clubs making concrete options to buy Jonny, Wolves were happy to let him go on a free.
It is understood they are topping up part of his wages at PAOK, as an incentive for him to move to Greece.
It will save Wolves money in the long-term as they look to move on a player who has been banned from first team duties following a training ground incident.