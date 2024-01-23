Wolves Fans' Verdict v Brighton: A solid point

Robbie Meakin

I'd have taken that before kick off and I'm sure plenty of others would have done too.

It was the first time Wolves have avoided defeat at the hands of Brighton since Romain Saiss scored the only goal in a 1-0 win at the Amex on December 15th 2021.

The last four results have seen the Seagulls win 3-0, 3-2, 6-0 and most recently 4-1 at the start of this season.

As happy as I am to come away with a draw, I feel that O'Neil's men were a bit toothless in attack and could have nicked it. The back line stayed strong but, unfortunately we couldn't do anything at the opposite end of the pitch.

Personally, I'd have thrown Nathan Fraser on, instead of Bellegarde, to add a different dimension to the attack with Neto and Cunha. I feel that we lacked that number nine.

But it's a point on the road, stretching the unbeaten run to four and maintaining 11th spot.

We go again and full focus now turns to our trip to West Brom on Sunday. A chance to beat them at the Hawthorns for the first time since 1996. Massive.

John Lalley

Really creditable; in fact, almost the perfect away performance underpinned by sound tactics, solid organisation and unyielding commitment. Brighton is a potent outfit as they proved to our detriment at Molineux. But Gary O’Neil and his staff have overseen massive positive strides from the team since the trouncing we suffered early season.

Brighton generated a mass of possession, weaved intricate patterns and dominated the midfield, but Wolves on the break were the more likely scorers. Had we seen the Matheus Cunha of recent weeks, Wolves might well have nicked it. He misfired a glorious opportunity just after the break and mystifyingly took the picturesque route around a flailing goalkeeper when some slick control would have left a gaping net in front of him.

His frustration during the first half was understandable and his caution for imaginary ‘persistent fouling’ was absurd, but his prolonged over- reaction was a process asking for further retribution. The officials maybe chose to be lenient realising that despite his lack of composure, Cunha probably had a valid argument.

Neto carried an increasing threat as the game opened up; he foraged superbly on the right flank causing Brighton no end of trouble and we really should have capitalised from his potency. It speaks volumes that the team has performed with such distinction in his absence; he’s a special player.

But to go here and prevent a prolific home team from scoring is deeply satisfying; the back three of Dawson, Kilman and Toti were dominant, absolutely rock solid and supporting them efficiently were Semedo who again excelled and the veteran ‘Doc’ who covered for Ait-Nouri with comfortable efficiency.