Watch on Shots: Wolves poddy discuss if Nathan Fraser is a better option than a 5-month striker rental?
What to do with Nathan Fraser? There's a difference of opinion after the youngster produced an excellent cameo off the bench on Tuesday night
You can find the detailed discussion after the 30 minute mark.
The boys are in top form as they discuss the thrilling (and freezing) 3-2 FA Cup replay win over Brentford.
Plenty of big performances on the pitch and of course what that means now with a HUGE FA Cup 4th round clash with West Brom.
There's all the latest transfer news with a certain Chelsea striker causing a stir.
All your questions are answered and there's a full preview of the Premier League clash with Brighton on Monday night.