Wolves defender recalled from Rotherham United amid reports of another move

The Jamaica international, 20, spent the first half of the campaign at the Championship's basement boys, where he was a regular feature.

Lembikisa made 27 appearances at the AESSEAL New York Stadium and scored once in a 2-1 September success over Norwich in his first loan spell away from Molineux.

Wolves have exercised the option to recall the full-back midway through the campaign. Lembikisa has made two senior starts for Wolves, and four appearances in all.

There have been reports that Wolves are considering another loan for the highly-rated right-back, with a host of other Championship clubs mentioned as interested in his services.

Wolves pathways manager Steve Davis said ahead of his loan move than Lembikisa is "more than capable of doing well in the Championship."

Gloucestershire-born Lembikisa has been with Wolves since aged 13. He qualifies to represent Jamaica through his mother and made his senior international debut last March before going on to feature in the CONCACAF Gold Cup tournament. He has seven caps.

Loan club Rotherham are seven points from safety and have recently appointed Leam Richardson after former boss Matt Taylor, who made the full-back his first loan recruit of last summer, was sacked.