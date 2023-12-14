E&S Wolves podcast: Episode 319 - Keen or not Keen?
Nathan Judah and Liam Keen bring you the latest Wolves poddy in association with Kettle and Toaster Man.
By Nathan Judah
Published
The boys deliver their verdict on the Nottingham Forest game and what areas the team/management can improve on.
Hwang Hee-Chan's imminent new contract is discussed as is the latest situation regarding Jonny's future.
A look to January is debated from a positional point of view and there's a brand new segment for Liam to get his teeth into.
All your questions are answered and there's a full preview for the game at West Ham on Sunday.