E&S Wolves podcast: Episode 319 - Keen or not Keen?

The boys deliver their verdict on the Nottingham Forest game and what areas the team/management can improve on.

Hwang Hee-Chan's imminent new contract is discussed as is the latest situation regarding Jonny's future.

A look to January is debated from a positional point of view and there's a brand new segment for Liam to get his teeth into.

All your questions are answered and there's a full preview for the game at West Ham on Sunday.