Tommy Doyle: Wolves squad ready to push on this season

Tommy Doyle (Getty)

The midfielder played a big part in Wolves’ comeback win over Bournemouth on Saturday with an impressive substitute appearance from half-time, while late change Sasa Kalajdzic netted the 88th-minute winner.

Doyle feels the impact of those substitutions will serve Wolves well this season if the squad keeps themselves ready for when their chance comes.

“It was brilliant – everyone has been working really hard to get their opportunity, especially for me and Sasa coming off the bench, it was about trying to make an impact,” Doyle said.

“Sasa has the winning goal and everyone is happy to get the three points and we now focus on the next game against Newcastle.

“I am happy with my performance.

“I want to keep learning, keep improving and getting better. I think I will, definitely under this manager, his staff and playing with these kind of players.

“It’s exciting for me and I have to keep working hard every day to hopefully put in good performances on the pitch.

“He’s (Gary O’Neil) very good. The way he wants us to play suits me and I feel very comfortable doing what he asks me to do.

“I’ve still got a lot to learn and I’m still willing to learn as well, which is a good thing.

“I’ll keep working hard every day and take it out onto the pitch.”

Head coach Gary O’Neil was keen to deflect attention away from himself before and after the fixture, as he returned to the club that sacked him in the summer despite a good campaign.

Doyle admits the victory was particularly pleasing for O’Neil, but that he did not place more importance on it for the players.

“We want to win every game but for the manager I think it was special, of course,” Doyle added.

“But for us it was just about going out, doing the principles and playing the way he wants us to play and that has got us the three points.

“We’re not stupid as players, we understand how things work, but we want to win every game.

“Maybe for the manager this one is sweeter, but we’re now focused on the next game and we want to win that.

“We’ve just won a game of football, so he was happy. When you’ve worked hard all week, and especially coming off an international break which can be difficult, so to get a win is massive.”

Wolves’ recent good run has now put them on 11 points from nine games.

“We can do very well,” Doyle said when asked for the ambitions this season.

“I think we have a very good squad, a lot of very good players and players that are willing to learn and willing to do the hard yards for each other, which is a good thing.