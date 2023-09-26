Ipswich 3 Wolves 2: Liam Keen and Nathan Judah analysis - WATCH

Nathan Judah and Liam Keen

The Championship side were hit from all directions in the first half when Hwang Hee-chan opened the scoring after four minutes, to take his tally to four goals in the opening seven games.

Toti Gomes scored only his second for the club after 15 minutes to make it 2-0, with Wolves firmly in control of the contest.

But their dominance began to slip away as the half progressed, and the hosts grew into the game.

Omari Hutchinson's equaliser got them under way, before Freddie Ladapo equalised before the break, with Wolves' defence all at sea.