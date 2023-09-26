Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Ipswich 3 Wolves 2: Liam Keen and Nathan Judah analysis - WATCH

By Nathan JudahWolvesPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Liam Keen spoke to Nathan Judah following the 3-2 defeat at Ipswich Town.

Nathan Judah and Liam Keen
Nathan Judah and Liam Keen

The Championship side were hit from all directions in the first half when Hwang Hee-chan opened the scoring after four minutes, to take his tally to four goals in the opening seven games.

Toti Gomes scored only his second for the club after 15 minutes to make it 2-0, with Wolves firmly in control of the contest.

But their dominance began to slip away as the half progressed, and the hosts grew into the game.

Omari Hutchinson's equaliser got them under way, before Freddie Ladapo equalised before the break, with Wolves' defence all at sea.

The second half also started slowly from a Wolves perspective, before Jack Taylor smashed home a third from long range.

Wolves
Football
Sport
Wolves video
Sport video
Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News