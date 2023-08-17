Wolves fans have chance to get name in new book celebrating famous season

Legendary boss Stan Cullis with his Championship-winning Wolves side of 1953-54. Inset, the upcoming book

That was when Wolves became champions of England for the first time with a team led by the great Billy Wright and boasting legends like Bill Slater, Bert Williams, Johnny Hancocks, Roy Swinbourne, Dennis Wilshaw and Jimmy Mullen.

It also saw the emergence of other Molineux greats like Peter Broadbent, Ron Flowers and Eddie Stuart.

Written by former Express & Star sports editor Steve Gordos, Golden Glory is due out in December and charts the path to the First Division title when Wolves, managed by Stan Cullis and Albion were neck and neck for most of the season.

Each Wolves league game is detailed and there is the bonus of match verdicts by legendary Express & Star Wolves correspondent Phil Morgan. In those days he wrote under the pen name ‘Commentator’.

The success meant much to Cullis who had twice been in a Wolves side who failed to win their final game of the season and so missed out on the title. He had also been in the team beaten 4-1 by Portsmouth in the 1939 FA Cup final.

As a manager he would make up for the honours he was denied as a player. He had guided Wolves to win the Cup in 1949 and in 1954 he would see the First Division crown at last come to Molineux

Author Gordos said: “Next year sees the 70th anniversary of Wolves’ title win and the book marks that anniversary. We have included a subscribers’ list so fans can have their name I the book, which is something many of them like to do.

“I am old enough to remember that Wolves team,” added Gordos, “and they were something special. I also had the good fortune, many years later, to work alongside Phil Morgan on the Express & Star sports desk and he was a bit special, too.”

Also in the book is the story of England’s progress in the 1954 World Cup finals which featured Wolves trio Wright, Wilshaw and Mullen.

The book continues a sequence of books Steve has written with Clive Corbett, following Golden Balls, on the club’s hat-trick heroes, and Golden Glow, on memories of floodlight games at Molineux.

n To get on the subscribers’ list, fans need to buy the book by August 31.