Neil Cutler joins Wolves as first-team goalkeeper coach

Neil Cutler

The 46-year-old replaces Tony Roberts, who is expected to join AC Milan after leaving the club last month.

Cutler brings a wealth of experience to the role following four successful years on the coaching staff at Aston Villa under Dean Smith and Steven Gerrard.

Having moved to Villa Park in 2018, Cutler has worked closely with a number of goalkeepers, including World Cup winner and former Wolves loanee Emi Martinez.

Martinez previously described Cutler as 'the best English goalkeeping coach by miles'.

Cutler also has plenty of local connections, currently residing in Bridgnorth he coached at Walsall and West Brom prior to his role at Villa Park.

Sporting director Matt Hobbs said: "Neil’s somebody we know well. What was interesting was the amount of people I had recommending him, even other candidates for the role praised him, so for them to be so positive shows you the level of coach we’ve managed to bring in.

"He’s a big personality, with massive attention to detail – a real training ground coach who drives standards and brings positive energy to the place.

"We couldn’t replace Tony like for like, but there are certain qualities we looked for which Neil has.

"Neil’s developed senior goalkeepers at all the clubs he’s been at, but also brought young ones through, and with the investment we’ve put into the goalkeeping department, that was important to us."

Cutler will now head a goalkeeping department full of familiar faces. While briefly coaching at Wolves earlier in his career, Cutler trained a young Jon Flatt, before the duo worked together later at Villa.

He also spent time with Phil Smart at West Brom and played against Scott Bevan during his career. Now, all four will form the goalkeeping coach department at Compton Park.