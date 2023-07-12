Ex-Wolves man Taylor Perry on trial at Shrewsbury Town

Midfielder Taylor Perry

The youngster, who left Molineux at the end of his deal on June 30, has a very good relationship with Salop’s director of football Micky Moore.

The 21-year-old had two loan spells with Cheltenham over the last two years.

He made 34 League One appearances in 2022/23 – which included 24 starts and he scored two goals.

The season before he made 10 League One appearances and five of those were starts.

He is now on trial with Town in what is a mutually beneficial relationship for the player and the club.

Teams all across the country are back in pre-season training so it gives Perry a great chance to get fit ahead of the new season, but it also allows Matt Taylor to have a look at him.

The Shropshire Star understands Perry is set to play for Shrews in their pre-season clash against West Brom at the weekend.

That clash is going to be played behind closed doors at the Baggies’ training base.

There is a lot of interest from other clubs in Perry, but he is set to train with Town until they play against Coventry City at the Croud Meadow on July 22 and after that, a decision will be made on whether he signs on a permanent basis.

Perry fits the mould of the kind of signings Moore and Taylor have identified this summer as a young up-and-coming talent to provide Salop impetus.

The midfielder could come in as a replacement for captain Luke Leahy, who, as the Shropshire Star revealed yesterday, has handed in a transfer request.

If the Town skipper is to leave it then leaves Shrews light on midfield options so the arrival of Perry could be quite timely.