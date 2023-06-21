Ruben Neves cash will not alter Wolves' summer plans

Ruben Neves (Getty)

The star midfielder is set to join Al Hilal in a £47million move this week, with just one year left on his Wolves deal.

Neves was always due to leave this summer, despite a move to Barcelona breaking down, and the funds will help ease the club’s Financial Fair Play concerns.

However, Wolves are not in a position to change their summer transfer strategy after selling Neves, and they still need to be wary of FFP after overspending in previous windows. The Neves sale is a good start to a summer where Wolves will need to generate funds, but it does not solve all of the issues.

The club will still target players in the £8million-£15million range, and could still see a number of fringe players depart in the coming weeks, while Max Kilman and Nathan Collins are still generating interest.

The fee Wolves received for Neves was more lucrative than the proposed Barcelona move, and will come as a fixed fee in instalments without any add-ons.

Wolves do not have a sell-on clause in the Neves deal, and is is unclear how much agent Jorge Mendes has pocketed from the sale, but the move has still generated more cash than Wolves anticipated to receive for the player this summer.

Around five per cent of the £47million fee will be split between Porto and Wolves as a solidarity payment for the clubs that helped develop Neves before his 23rd birthday. As a result, estimates have suggested Porto will receive around £1.6million.