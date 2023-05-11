Julen Lopetegui eager to keep Wolves star Adama Traore

Julen Lopetegui and Adama Traore (Getty)

The winger’s contract expires this summer, meaning he is set to become a free agent in the coming weeks.

He is one of several Wolves players who is set to leave before next season, but Lopetegui has reiterated his desire to keep the forward.

“Adama is a very interesting player for any team, us too,” he said.

“First of all, he’s a good player, and after he’s a fantastic guy. He has a fantastic character.

“Of course I would like that he continues with us, why not, but it depends. We will see what is going to happen.”

Adama, who signed a five-year deal at Wolves in 2018, has never signed a new contract but opened talks over committing his future to the club when Nuno Espirito Santo was still in charge.

He was offered fresh terms when Spurs failed to sign him in 2021, but talks have since stalled after Adama turned down the new deal.

The Spaniard has been used sparingly by Lopetegui in recent weeks, but the head coach is eager to re-sign his compatriot ahead of next season.

With plenty of decisions to make, Lopetegui is set for crunch talks with chairman Jeff Shi – insisting the club need to spend to avoid another relegation fight.

The head coach insisted he will have a ‘long meeting’ with the chairman and stressed investment is key to ensuring they ‘learn the lessons’ of this season’s struggles.

Several of the club’s star names are in limbo over their future and Lopetegui is now set for a meeting with Shi over their summer plans.

He said: “I am going to have a long meeting with our chairman to hear him and hear what his ideas are for next year. This is going to be key for me.

“We have to improve and have to take advantage of the summer. If not we know the level of the Premier League, the first step is to hear him.

“Afterwards we will take our decision about a lot of players. In the right moment I’m going to talk, first with the club and afterwards with the players about what is going to be our idea. We want to improve, we need to improve. We have had a very hard year, all of us we have to be ready to improve and be able to compete better in the next year.

“Yes (got an investment figure in mind), but that’s why I have to hear him and know first hand what’s his idea. After I will have more information to take a decision.