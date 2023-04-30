Brighton 6 Wolves 0 – Player ratings

Danny Welbeck scores his side's fourth goal against Wolves. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

Jose Sa - 3

Fully or partially at fault for two or three of the goals, Sa had a torrid afternoon. He looked so uncomfortable with the ball at his feet.

Nelson Semedo - 3

Semedo had a very poor afternoon before his injury and could not live with Enciso on that flank.

Craig Dawson - 3

Dawson lost his man for the opening goal and was unable to keep Wolves organised in a disastrous first half.

Max Kilman - 3

Kilman had a difficult first half – losing Gross for the second and Welbeck for the fourth. He was better in the second half.

Hugo Bueno - 4

In similar fashion to his defensive team-mates, Bueno was the wrong side of his marker and failed to track Welbeck for the fourth goal. He was slightly better with the ball and going forward, however.

Ruben Neves - 5

Neves battled to keep Wolves in the game but was swimming against the tide.

Mario Lemina - 3

Lemina looked lost in midfield. He was chasing shadows throughout and was far below the standards he has set.

Matheus Nunes - 2

By far his worst performance in a Wolves shirt, Nunes was all over the place. He gave the ball away on so many occasions and his errors directly led to at least two goals.

Joao Gomes - 4

Gomes was too quiet and looked confused by his role in the team. He didn’t make any major errors, but had little impact.

Pedro Neto - 6

Neto was the best of a bad bunch and deserves credit for his perseverance. He made some good runs with and without the ball and looked the most threatening.

Diego Costa - 4

Costa was incredibly quiet and isolated until his early departure.

Substitutes

Daniel Podence (for Semedo, 45+2), 4, Nathan Collins (for Dawson, 45), 3, Toti Gomes (for Gomes, 45), 4, Hwang Hee-chan (for Costa, 45), 4, Adama Traore (for Neto, 82).