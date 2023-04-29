Brighton 6 Wolves 0 - Report

Pedro Neto (Getty)

It took just six minutes for Deniz Undav to put the hosts ahead, before the first half rout began.

A Pascal Gross brace – including a world class volley - and a Danny Welbeck header made it 4-0 before half-time, as Wolves put in an unorganised and disjointed performance.

Changes were made at half-time but they were rendered useless immediately when Welbeck scored his second after just three minutes.

A catalogue of errors plagued Wolves and another comical moment saw Undav score his second and make it 6-0

Analysis

Julen Lopetegui made two changes from the side that beat Crystal Palace in mid-week, as he switched to a 4-3-3 formation.

Joao Gomes and Pedro Neto came in, as Hwang Hee-chan and Matheus Cunha dropped to the bench.

Following their loss to Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night, Roberto De Zerbi made five changes and left out a number of Brighton’s stars, as they also started in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Levi Colwill, Alexis Mac Allister, Moises Caicedo, Kaoru Mitoma and Facundo Buonanotte all dropped to the bench, as Adam Webster, Joel Veltman Billy Gilmour, Undav and Welbeck all came in.

An early chance saw Wolves win the ball back high up the pitch. Mario Lemina charged towards goal, and with Neto making a run unmarked, Lemina’s ball to him was cut out and the chance was gone.

But within six minutes the hosts had the lead, thanks to some poor Wolves defending. A ball into Welbeck was flicked around the corner, and Undav got the right side of Craig Dawson and finished beyond Jose Sa from close range. A VAR check took several minutes to check the incident, despite Undav being at least half a yard onside, and the goal was eventually given.

Moments later, Neto went on an incredible solo run and carved out a shooting opportunity, but the game was stopped before he could pull the trigger as Diego Costa fouled Webster off the ball, to Lopetegui’s fury on the sidelines. VAR then intervened again to check for a possible red card, despite neither player being guilty of violent conduct.

Wolves had made an awful start to the game and it got worse after 13 minutes, when Brighton doubled their lead. Matheus Nunes gavce the ball away and midfield and Brighton broke at pace. Gross drifted into space inside the box and was found by Julio Enciso, before finishing into the roof of the net.

The hosts were cruising and opening Wolves up at every opportunity. Welbeck was played through before Sa saved – and the offside flag was then raised.

With Wolves anxious on the ball, Sa then passed the ball straight to Welbeck but the striker’s shot clipped the top of the crossbar on it’s way over.

Brighton had ample opportunities to extend their lead, and Nunes handed them another one when he gave the ball away again, but the pass through to Enciso was overhit as he looked to go through on goal.

Wolves finally created a chance when Neto raced down the right and cut the ball back to Nunes, who had his shot saved by Jason Steele.

That chance did not revive Wolves however, as Brighton added a third shortly after. Ruben Neves was calling for a foul when he was bundled over in midfield, but referee David Coote played on and Brighton broke forward. Once again Enciso found Gross, who took one touch and then volleyed the ball into the top corner.

It was a wonderful strike from the Seagulls’ midfielder, but it was a goal Brighton deserved. The hosts were bright and dangerous, while Wolves had made an abysmal start to the game.

They almost found a fourth when Sa fumbled Enciso’s effort, but the goalkeeper pounced on the ball at the second time of trying.

It was inevitable that Brighton would score a fourth and it came five minutes before half-time. Pervis Estupinan crossed from the left flank, Max Kilman lost Welbeck at the far post and the striker headed home.

In the added time before half-time, Nelson Semedo was forced off with an injury and Daniel Podence replaced him, meaning Nunes remarkably moved to fill in at right-back.

Solly March came close to adding a fifth when he fired over, before Wolves welcomed the half-time whistle.

As Wolves emerged for the second half, Nathan Collins, Toti Gomes and Hwang all came on, as Wolves switch to a 5-2-3 formation. Incredibly, Nunes was left in right-wing-back.

Despite that, it took Brighton just three minutes before making it 5-0. Collins’ poor clearance handed the ball to Welbeck, who fires into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

With the hosts still on top, Estupinan was then played through on goal but Neto tracked back to make a block.

Wolves almost scored when Neto’s cross evaded his team-mates and almost found the bottom corner, but Steele turned it around the post.

Despite Wolves’ clear struggles, the travelling fans behind the goal were still making plenty of noise.

That may have helped, as Wolves came close again. Neto found Hwang, who had his shot blocked by Webster.

That short revival did not last long however, as Wolves conceded a sixth goal and their most embarrassing of the afternoon. Nunes, who had struggled at right-wing-back, came centrally to receive the ball off Sa and was chased down by Mitoma and Undav – before the latter skilfully chipped the ball over Sa for his second. That goal was enough for some away fans who headed for the exit.

Brighton looked sharp and came close to adding to their scoreline, as Wolves limped to the full-time whistle after their heaviest defeat and worst performance under Lopetegui.

Key Moments

GOAL 6 Undav puts Brighton ahead

GOAL 13 Gross doubles the lead

GOAL 26 Gross finds his second

GOAL 39 Welbeck makes it 4-0

GOAL 48 Welbeck notches his second

GOAL 66 Undav makes it 6-0

Teams

Wolves: Sa, Semedo (Podence, 45), Dawson (Collins, 45), Kilman, Bueno, Neves, Lemina, Nunes, Gomes (Toti, 45), Neto (Adama, 82), Costa (Hwang, 45).

Subs not used: Bentley, Moutinho, Sarabia, Cunha.

Brighton: Steele, Veltman (Mac Allister, 64), Webster, Dunk, Estupinan, Gilmour, Gross, March (Mitoma, 55), Enciso (Caicedo, 64), Undav (Ayari, 79), Welbeck (Buonanotte, 55).