Wilfred Zaha unlikely to be ready for Crystal Palace ahead of Wolves clash

Wilfred Zaha (AMA)

The London club’s talisman sustained a groin injury against Leicester in Roy Hodgson’s first game back in charge, and is unlikely to be fit in time to face Wolves.

Alongside defender Nathaniel Clyne, who has been sidelined with a knee injury, the pair are set to join training this week, but the clash with Wolves is expected to come too soon for them.

Hodgson said: “Everyone came through the game on Saturday well, and we don’t have any new injuries to report.

“We’re hoping at some stage during the week both Wilf and Nathaniel Clyne will be able to join us as well, so in that respect, the squad is looking quite healthy.

“I don’t know if it’s going to be likely (they’re available) for West Ham, but at least it’s going to be good to see them back in training during the course of the week. There was never any question they would be considered (to face Wolves).

“Every coach really is looking for players in his team that are going to produce something extra special which, even when the opponents are very well organised, they can’t deal with.

“I don’t think Wilf is the only player of that type that we have – we have others which is fortunate – but in a game like the one on Saturday, where Everton were well organised and very committed, you know those opportunities are going to be few and far between.

“We are going to be happy when he returns. We still think, in these final games of the season, if we want to finish as we’d like to finish he’s going to play an important part. I can only hope he gets fit sooner rather than later.