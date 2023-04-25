Julen Lopetegui: Wolves still have work to do to secure safety

Julen Lopetegui (Getty)

A Joachim Andersen own goal and Ruben Neves penalty secured the win, taking Wolves to 37 points as they close in on safety.

Although Lopetegui is still adamant that they have work to do, he hopes it will be a huge step to staying in the Premier League.

When asked if that is safety secured, a hoarse Lopetegui said: "No, we have to work a lot for our aim and for sure get more points.

"I am happy, of course, and it's an important victory, but we have to continue working and trying to get more points.

"It has been a very hard match and we played against a very good, very strong team.

"They have played the last matches at a very high level, and that's why I highlight the effort and victory today."

When asked if Wolves supporters will be able to sleep better after beating Palace, Lopetegui joked: "Sleep? A little bit more. Better than yesterday for sure! For me, and the fans too.

"But we have to think now about the next match against Brighton, it will be a very hard match and we have to be ready."

Neves put in an excellent performance on his return to the starting XI and was rewarded with his 94th minute penalty.

Lopetegui was pleased for the skipper, but was also keen to highlight the work of the team.

He added: "We are happy Ruben came back but it's a good thing for the team, too, that we were able to win without him, for the confidence and spirit of the team.

"We were very happy when he returned and he played at a very good level today, with a big energy, very focused and helping the team.