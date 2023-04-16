Wolves 2 Brentford 0 – Player ratings

Jose Sa - 7
The goalkeeper would have had a higher rating if not for a couple worrying moments, but overall he did well.
Nelson Semedo - 8
A very solid display from Semedo. He could have done a bit more going forward, but defended very well.
Craig Dawson - 9
A huge display from Dawson, who once again made several key blocks and tackles.
Max Kilman - 9
Having the captaincy in the last two games, Kilman has been superb. Strong in the tackle, powerful in the air and his positioning was excellent.
Toti Gomes - 8
It is Toti’s shirt to lose at left-back after another very effective performance. He kept it simple and defended with heart.
Matheus Nunes - 9
This is what we’ve been waiting for from Nunes, two excellent performances in a row. His assist summed him up and he is finally having an impact.
Joao Gomes - 8
Gomes is a special talent – Wolves have a young gem on their hands. He won everything in midfield and provided a superb cover for the defence.
Mario Lemina - 8
A strong, composed and athletic performance from Lemina, who covered every blade of grass.
Pablo Sarabia - 6
Certainly not a bad performance, but not Sarabia’s best. He looked after the ball well at times, but did not get up to speed in the game to have an impact.
Matheus Cunha - 6
Cunha put in the hard yards and got into good positions, but did not have as big an impact as he would have liked.
Diego Costa - 9
In what must be Costa’s stand-out performance in a Wolves shirt, he was superb. He held the ball up, won his battles and linked-up with his team-mates. His goal was slightly fortunate, but was a reward for his efforts.
Substitutes
Hwang Hee-chan (for Sarabia, 63), 8, Joao Moutinho (for Gomes, 73), 7, Adama Traore (for Costa, 73), 7, Hugo Bueno (for Lemina, 89), Pedro Neto (for Cunha, 89).
Subs not used: Bentley, Collins, Hodge, Podence.