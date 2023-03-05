Adama Traore focusing on his football at Wolves

Adama Traore celebrates with team-mate Pedro Neto. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

The winger is currently in limbo, after failing to sign a new contract, despite continued negotiations over the last two years.

Wolves are keen to keep the Spaniard and could yet strike a deal, but Adama would not be drawn on where his future lies as he addressed the situation publicly.

He said: “My mindset is to give everything to the team right now and after we will see.

“I’m always happy with Wolves, with the manager. I’m working here 100 per cent, my focus is just game by game.

“My focus is on the pitch and after that, it’s for my agent. We have had a great relationship through these years. My mentality right now, whether I start the game or on the bench, is to help the team, to keep winning and keep getting points.”

Adama proved why Wolves and Julen Lopetegui want to keep him as his brilliant half-volley secured all three points against Spurs on Saturday.

It was Adama’s third of the season and second in the Premier League this campaign, as Wolves took another huge step towards safety.

On his goal, he added: “I am happy because I helped the team, that’s most important.

“We have the three points, everyone dug in and everyone in the team worked hard for the result. I’m happy.

“I have been working on finishing recently so this is one aspect and I tried to help the team as best as possible.

“Every game is massive. Any Premier League game is tough, it’s a tough league, and we are happy for the win. We move on to the next one.”

Wolves struggled in the first half and could have fallen behind, before a second-half resurgence sparked by some tactical changes from Lopetegui.

Adama said: “Spurs are a great team but our players, and the plan of the gaffer, worked very well.

“We dug in and believed. We worked hard and in the end we have the result. We follow the manager’s mindset and try to win each game. Each game will be a battle.

“We worked hard, we defended, we pressed, and I think we did what the gaffer wanted. In the end we have the result, happy for it and to help the team as best as possible.

“We keep improving and keep working. I think the team did an amazing job to defend, to keep the plan of the gaffer, we knew we had to dig in as a team against Spurs.