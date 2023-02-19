Wolves 0 Bournemouth 1 – Player ratings

Matheus Nunes (Getty)

Jose Sa - 6

The goalkeeper had very little to do and was beaten from close range for the goal.

Nelson Semedo - 5

Semedo had a good first half but fell off a cliff in the second. Slow to the ball, seemingly tired and littered with mistakes.

Craig Dawson - 6

Dawson was fairly solid but was caught out on a couple of occasions as he tried to recover.

Max Kilman - 7

Kilman was probably the pick of the defenders. He needed a shout for the goal and overall was calm on the ball and good in the air.

Hugo Bueno - 6

Bueno did OK overall. Some good moments going forward but the occasional worrying moment in defence.

Ruben Neves - 6

Neves dictated the play in the second half but was unable to calm his side down enough to create meaningful chances.

Matheus Nunes - 5

It was almost too easy for Nunes when he glided with the ball, that he took foot off the gas and made too many silly errors. He misplaced several passes.

Adama Traore - 7

The winger was probably Wolves’ best player on Saturday and looked dangerous every time he got forward.

Joao Moutinho - 6

A steady display from Moutinho who had a good spell in the first half, but he probably needed to come off a little earlier.

Pablo Sarabia - 6

Sarabia took up good positions in the first half but flattered to deceive at times. When he got on the ball he looked sharp but he drifted in and out of the game too much to make a real impact.

Matheus Cunha - 6

Cunha got into good areas and made good runs, but failed to take aim with any precision.

Substitutes

Rayan Ait-Nouri (for Bueno, 61), 6, Daniel Podence (Nunes, 61), 5, Joao Gomes (for Moutinho, 70), 6, Diego Costa (for Cunha, 70), 5, Raul Jimenez (for Adama, 77).