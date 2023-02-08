Craig Dawson backs Wolves to find the balance between defence and attack

Craig Dawson and Rayan Ait-Nour (Getty)

Despite their struggles in front of goal this season, Wolves notched three against Liverpool in a dominant victory.

Dawson also helped secure a crucial clean sheet and the new signing believes Wolves have enough quality to find the right balance.

He said: “Obviously we’ve got great attacking threat, and it’s important we keep clean sheets, and I think it might be another meal out with the gaffer.

“We’ve got a lot of quality players, the attackers are very powerful, very skilful so hopefully in the coming weeks we can use that and score plenty of goals.”

Wolves had four new signings in from the start against Liverpool and they all played a big part, with Dawson netting on his debut.

The centre-back added: “You can see, sometimes it takes time, but it’s a great set of lads and the group is very tight, so hopefully we can keep the performances going. It’s early days, we’ll take every game as it comes. It’s a great start, so we’ll enjoy this one, and be back to work.

“Obviously, it’s a great start, but a great team performance from the lads. Credit goes to everyone because we’ve worked hard.