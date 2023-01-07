What channel is Liverpool vs Aston Villa? Where to watch FA Cup match

Liverpool vs Wolves (Getty)

Wolves travel up to Merseyside off the back of a 1-1 draw at Aston Villa on Wednesday night.

Julen Lopetegui's men have had two fewer days to rest and prepare for tonight's match than their opponents, who will be looking to bounce back from Monday night's 3-1 defeat away at Brentford.

Around 5,700 Wolves fans are travelling for the game, and Lopetegui says his side take 'extra strength' from that support.

Wolves are assessing Daniel Podence after the forward was forced off by injury after bagging the opener in the draw at Villa, while Boubacar Traore could miss up to two months with the groin injury he sustained during last month’s warm weather training camp in Marbella.

What time is Liverpool vs Wolves?

Rounding off a day of FA Cup Third Round action, Liverpool and Wolves will kick off at 8pm on Saturday. Fellow Premier League teams Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur will be involved earlier in the day, kicking off against Gillingham and Portsmouth respectively at 12.30pm.

Liverpool vs Wolves TV channel

This is one of four fixtures being broadcast by ITV this weekend, with build-up from Anfield starting on ITV4 at 7.15pm before the 8pm kick-off.

Mark Pougatch will present the action, with analysis from Robbie Fowler and Eni Aluko, and commentary by Seb Hutchinson and Adam Virgo.

You can also follow the action on the Express & Star's live blog.

Next fixture