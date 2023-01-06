Wolves sweating on injury issues ahead of Liverpool fixture

Daniel Podence scores against Villa (Getty)

The club are already without long-term absentees Pedro Neto, Sasa Kalajdzic and Chiquinho, while Boubacar Traore faces around two months on the sidelines with a groin injury.

Daniel Podence also came off at half-time against Villa on Wednesday with a knock.

Now, Julen Lopetegui has revealed Wolves have more injury concerns and will need to assess a handful of players before tomorrow’s game.

“We are going to check, not only on Daniel Podence, but we have more problems,” Lopetegui said.

“We will wait until the last minute to decide the line-up.

“In the last match we had a big problem because we had a very short squad list and now we have more problems. This is the situation and we have to analyse it well, and after take a decision.

“Boubacar has a bigger injury and will be out for, maybe, two months.”

When asked if he could share which players are an injury doubt, Lopetegui added: “You are going to see.”

Neto has been out since October with ankle ligament damage, with the hope that he could return in February.

When asked about his current condition, Lopetegui said: “We are very attentive about his progress.