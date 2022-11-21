Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves: No controversy in Portugal camp over Ronaldo interview

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (left) during a training session at the Al Shahaniya Sports Club, Al Shahaniya, ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Picture date: Saturday November 19, 2022.

The Manchester United forward has become the centre of attention following his explosive TV interview with Piers Morgan, in which he criticised club manager Erik ten Hag and the treatment he has received at Old Trafford.

But Wolves captain Neves yesterday claimed Portugal’s players have taken little notice as they prepare for Thursday’s opening match of the World Cup against Ghana.

Neves said: “There is no controversy in the changing room. This controversy exists in the media. We are 100 per cent focused on our World Cup campaign.

“We have a spectacular environment and that is our focus. Sure, it’s impossible for us to walk around without being asked about the controversy, but I don’t think there is any controversy at all between us in the changing room.”

Ronaldo’s form for United has been poor but Neves has been excited by what the 37-year-old has produced in training.

He added: “From what I have seen, he is in spectacular form, so this is not an issue which concerns us. We are totally aware we have to perform as a team, in order to get the most out of each individual.

“Cristiano is no different. If we play well, he will be phenomenal.”