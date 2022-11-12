What channel is Wolves vs Arsenal? Kick-off time and how to watch

Wolves will be hoping to bounce back from last weekend's 3-2 defeat at home to Brighton, but face a tough task with the visit of Arsenal

The high-flying Gunners started Saturday top of the Premier League, though by the time they kick off at Wolves they could be second behind Manchester City, who entertain Brentford in the day's lunchtime kick-off.

Arsenal have only dropped five points from their opening 13 games.

Wolves fans will be hoping for something to cheer about before the break for the World Cup, with only goal difference keeping them above Nottingham Forest at the foot of the table going into today's matches.

New boss Julen Lopetegui is expected to be in attendance for tonight's match before he officially takes charge on Monday.

What time is Wolves vs Arsenal?

Molineux hosts the last of eight Premier League games being played on Saturday.

Once Newcastle vs Chelsea, the day's 5.30pm kick-off finishes, all eyes will be on the Black Country stadium for Wolves vs Arsenal which starts at 7.45pm.

Wolves vs Arsenal TV channel

Sky Sports will be showing this evening's match. Coverage will begin at 7.30pm on both the broadcaster's Main Event and Premier League channels - with post-match coverage ending at 10pm and 10.30pm respectively.

Fans can also follow the game on the Express & Star's live blog.

Team news

Arsenal's old tormentor Diego Costa will not be available to play against the Gunners, serving the third and final game of his suspension for a red card. Meanwhile Nelson Semedo is back from a ban of his own.

Matheus Nunes is back in contention while Jonny is a doubt because of a hamstring issue.

Next fixture

The Premier League won't return until after the winter World Cup, with top flight players jetting off to Qatar to represent their countries in the competition, which kicks off a week on Sunday.

It means the next competitive fixture for Wolves is on December 20 in the League Cup against Gillingham.