Dave Edwards: Toothless Wolves won’t be impressing new boss

I don’t think anyone expected Wolves to go to Stamford Bridge and pick up any points, especially with key individuals missing.

But what most Wolves fans will be disappointed with is the manner of the defeat.

It was a toothless display. It’s hard when you lose a manager but at the same time the players must feel a bit of responsibility.

They will have a manager coming in who is looking at these games very closely and it is a big opportunity for these players to put in performances that show a willingness to become a big part of his plans.

None of that was there against Chelsea, especially from the big players. They need to show fight and desire – the things you can’t teach and don’t need ability for – but it shows how much it means to play for this football club.

That is what screamed out to me, there wasn’t much life in that Wolves team. In the first half, aside from a Joao Moutinho free-kick, there were few chances.

They were slightly better in the second half, but it’s been the same old story. Three goals scored all season and they’re now the lowest scorers in top four leagues. That is not good reading for Wolves fans.

They can play attractive football and dominate possession, but it’s all worthless if they can’t find that cutting edge at the top.

At the moment you can’t see where it’s coming from. There’s no forwards in good form. We hope Diego Costa will be the answer, but that will take time.

They have been unlucky with injuries but they need to find a formula to create more clear-cut chances.

To do that they may need a change in style to a some more counter attacking football. Wolves are best when they attack quickly and don’t let the opposition defence set, but too often they are too slow and methodical.

Confidence is a huge thing in football and when things aren’t going well you need characters in that dressing room to drag you through that tough time.

This is a question for Wolves: Who in that dressing room will drag them through it? You can’t pin all the hopes on a new manager.

We had a lot of tough times during my time at Wolves and during the latter part of my career at the club I really understood what it meant to be a Wolves player, what it meant to the fans and what they want to see as a bare minimum. Nathan Collins and Max Kilman are brilliant prospects and I think they’ll grow into leaders as well, but you cannot underestimate the importance of losing Conor Coady, John Ruddy, Romain Saiss and Willy Boly.

You lose the soul of the football club from a players’ point of view.

I know Ruben Neves personally and know how much he loves being a Wolves player. When you lose him from the team, there is nothing there. He needs to be available for Wolves to do well. The Nottingham Forest game is already huge.

On a positive note, Wolves have showed how good the academy is. Joe Hodge is a wonderful footballer, technically brilliant and always willing to show for it. Chem Campbell is exciting and makes things happen.