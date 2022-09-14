Bruno Lage: Connor Ronan has a part to play for Wolves

Connor Ronan (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

The academy product looked set for a move away this summer after a handful of loans but impressed Lage in training before being taken on the pre-season tour.

The head coach decided to include Ronan in his Premier League squad but wants the 24-year-old to release his anxiety and get ready for his top flight chance.

"I can see good things about him," Lage said.

"When he came here in January without pressure he did amazing things in training. After, when he started and especially in that game against Farense, in the first 45 minutes he had a lot of pressure and made a lot of mistakes.

"Even a kid from our academy needs time to adapt to this reality. I spoke with him and said 'the plan for you is that you will belong to the squad at the end of the transfer window and we will move you to the dressing room. You will stay with us.'

"He looked anxious and he revealed that too, saying maybe it was the last chance he has to play for Wolves and be here in the first team.

"I want him to take his time, adapt, and show me again the good things from when he was here in January.

"I feel after that talk that it was a great relief on his side and he's started doing great things. We can see that he can help us in the future."

Meanwhile, Lage has provided an update on Chiquinho as he recovers from a devastating ACL knee injury.

The 22-year-old suffered the serious injury in pre-season and is likely to miss the whole campaign.

He is still in a protective boot and on crutches after surgery and Lage says everyone is rallying around to support him.

Lage said: “He is still recovering after surgery one month ago, it’s not a fast process. He is here every day with the team. He will take more time and for sure he is another player for the future.

“When I am talking about injuries, we miss him also. We see our life in football can change from one moment to another. He scored a good goal against Burnley and within five or 10 minutes, he got injured and is out all season.