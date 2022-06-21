Wolves defender Nelson Semedo: I won't rush my recovery

Nelson Semedo of Wolverhampton Wanderers walks out to the pitch ahead of a Wolverhampton Wanderers Training Session at The Sir Jack Hayward Training Ground on January 21, 2022 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

The 28-year-old was enjoying an improved and impressive second season with Wolves before he suffered his first injury of the campaign away at Arsenal on February 24.

Semedo partially tore his hamstring and did not return to the squad for five weeks but did not play for eight weeks, when he started away at Burnley on April 24.

Just six days later, in the home loss to Brighton, Semedo suffered a complete tear of the same hamstring and after surgery he now faces a fight to be ready for the start of the new season in August – but the right-wing-back insists he is in no rush.

"I don't get many injuries so I knew something happened," Semedo said on his first injury.

"I had to stop for five weeks and it was a bit frustrating because I was feeling good.

"We were having a good season so of course I wanted to play, but it's part of the job.

"Unfortunately in the game with Brighton I had a total tear so I had to stop and have surgery.

"I've already started recovery to be able to play in eight weeks.

"Lets see if, at that time, I'm fit to play (at the start of the season). But I'm not rushing anything. Lets see how the injury goes, how I'm feeling and how the staff feel about it as well.

"It's horrible (on crutches). I had to use them for three or four weeks and the brace for two weeks. I had to use them – I don't like them but they helped me a lot.