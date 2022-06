Takumi Minamino of Liverpool and Josh Vela of Shrewsbury Town.

Wolves have been linked with a number of players so far this window - with some of their stars also rumoured to be heading for the exit door.

Ruben Neves remains in the news on a daily basis - while Bruno Lage is said to be looking at a number of targets according to reports.

Here is the latest transfer news and opinion involving the club so far