Wolves striker Raul Jimenez and girlfriend celebrate birth of second child

Raul Jimenez celebrates the arrival of Ander with girlfriend Daniela Basso. Photo: Raul Jimenez

Basso, a Mexican actress, gave birth to the pair's son, Ander, on Thursday) morning – the same day as the Wolves forward's birthday.

The 31-year-old striker posted on Instagram: "We are very excited to share that our baby Ander arrived to fill this beautiful family with more love.

"Welcome little one. Dad, Mom and your sister Arya will always be by your side. We love you."

A gender reveal event was held at Molineux in January this year in anticipation – following in the footsteps of what happened in 2020 when it was signalled the couple would have a son.

But instead they went on to have a daughter, named Arya, with the striker welcoming her into the world just hours after starring in Wolves' 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace in July 2020.

This year's event, which saw mascots Wolfie and Wendy do the reveal by pushing the lid off a box and exposing blue balloons signalling they were having a boy, was instead a success.

Jimenez said in the video at the time: "We're very excited because today we're going to reveal the gender of our second baby."