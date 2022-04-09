Newcastle 1 Wolves 0 – Player ratings

Jose Sa - 5
Having given away the penalty, Sa played a big part in the moment that lost Wolves the game.
Willy Boly - 6
Boly was one of few players that had an OK first half. A few important interceptions and headers kept Wolves in the game.
Conor Coady - 5
An uncharacteristically poor display from Coady who played plenty of hospital passes, meaning Wolves struggled to get going.
Max Kilman - 5
Too often Kilman gave the ball away and was caught out of position.
Jonny Castro Otto - 4
After two goals in two games and plenty of solid performances, Jonny was off the pace, poor going forward and limp in possession.
Luke Cundle - 5
It was a tough ask for Cundle on his second Premier League start. He was too negative with his passes and did not look forward often enough.
Joao Moutinho - 5
By his standards Moutinho was poor. Overrun in midfield and with no passing options, although he did improve in the second half.
Fernando Marcal - 5
Like Jonny, Marcal struggled going forward and gave the ball away too much. He did, however, make a handful of vital sliding tackles when Wolves were under pressure.
Francisco Trincao - 4
Utterly anonymous with and without the ball.
Fabio Silva - 5
The young striker made runs and was not found and tried – but often failed – to win duels. He was also one of few players to create any second half chances. It didn't come off for him but it was not for a lack of trying.
Hwang Hee-chan - 4
Like Trincao, completely anonymous.
Substitutions
Pedro Neto (for Hwang, 78), 6, Chem Campbell (for Trincao, 78), Rayan Ait-Nouri (for Marcal, 86).
Subs not used: Ruddy, Saiss, Mosquera, Gomes, Semedo, Chiquinho.