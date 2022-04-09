Newcastle 1 Wolves 0 – Player ratings

Jose Sa fouls Newcastle United's Chris Wood resulting in a penalty. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire.

Jose Sa - 5

Having given away the penalty, Sa played a big part in the moment that lost Wolves the game.

Willy Boly - 6

Boly was one of few players that had an OK first half. A few important interceptions and headers kept Wolves in the game.

Conor Coady - 5

An uncharacteristically poor display from Coady who played plenty of hospital passes, meaning Wolves struggled to get going.

Max Kilman - 5

Too often Kilman gave the ball away and was caught out of position.

Jonny Castro Otto - 4

After two goals in two games and plenty of solid performances, Jonny was off the pace, poor going forward and limp in possession.

Luke Cundle - 5

It was a tough ask for Cundle on his second Premier League start. He was too negative with his passes and did not look forward often enough.

Joao Moutinho - 5

By his standards Moutinho was poor. Overrun in midfield and with no passing options, although he did improve in the second half.

Fernando Marcal - 5

Like Jonny, Marcal struggled going forward and gave the ball away too much. He did, however, make a handful of vital sliding tackles when Wolves were under pressure.

Francisco Trincao - 4

Utterly anonymous with and without the ball.

Fabio Silva - 5

The young striker made runs and was not found and tried – but often failed – to win duels. He was also one of few players to create any second half chances. It didn't come off for him but it was not for a lack of trying.

Hwang Hee-chan - 4

Like Trincao, completely anonymous.

Substitutions

Pedro Neto (for Hwang, 78), 6, Chem Campbell (for Trincao, 78), Rayan Ait-Nouri (for Marcal, 86).