Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Bruno Lage slaps £100m price tag on Wolves star Ruben Neves

By Liam KeenWolvesPublished: Comments

Wolves boss Bruno Lage has slapped a £100million price tag on star midfielder Ruben Neves.

Ruben Neves (Getty)
Ruben Neves (Getty)

The club are in talks with the 25-year-old over a new contract, with his current deal expiring in the summer of 2024.

Neves has consistently attracted interest from some of Europe’s elite clubs and Wolves are bracing themselves for more enquiries in the summer.

Lage insists he wants to keep hold of the midfielder but admits that big clubs will come in for him – and the head coach has now called on those sides to stump up the cash if they want to sign him.

“What I know is we have a special player here with us,” Lage said.

“What he is doing this season is very good. I think also the way we play, he can show a better Ruben, and also the way he plays puts our team on a different level.

“When you have that player, the best thing to do is improve his salary and years of contract. But who knows, when you have a top player like him in that specific position, that can defend and attack, and is a top professional and a great man, the big teams are there with £100million to buy these kinds of players.”

Lage added: “I would have preferred to remain with Joao Felix in Benfica, but 120 million euros came and he left.

“It depends on the strategy of Wolves also, that’s why it was so hard to find players in the last two transfer windows because we want to find the best players at the right price and the right age to help us, then after two or three years they can give us economical profit.

“It’s not just about Wolves, in these days which club can refuse a proposal of 80, 90 or 100 million pounds? Five or six.”

Wolves
Football
Sport
Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News