The debrief - Wolves FA Cup defeat leaves sour taste

The performance was uncharacteristically flat and players who have been so consistent in recent months fell short of the standards they have set.

Following January and the concern over the business done, or lack of it, the cup disappointment offers up several talking points.

Disappointing Dendoncker

It is unfair to solely pick on Leander Dendoncker for a poor performance as several of his team-mates also struggled, but the discussion around the midfielder comes down to a much more poignant point.

The Belgian played as the third midfielder in the 3-5-2 formation but was tasked with getting forward on the right flank, finding space between the lines and linking up with the forwards – but it did not work.

Essentially, he played as a mix between a midfielder and makeshift winger, and that is exactly what Bruno Lage wanted from him. The head coach also mentioned recently that Francisco Trincao is the best winger he has who can drop in and play almost as a third midfielder – so that blend, depending on the opponent, is a tactical linchpin for the boss.

It is important to note that against Brentford two weeks ago Dendoncker had an excellent game in exactly the same position and he helped Wolves build up to their two goals.

But against Norwich it felt like a round peg in a square hole. The midfielder was too deep and square on to the opposition, particularly in the first half, and struggled to support the forwards or link up with them.

Wolves are waiting on Pedro Neto and Hwang Hee-chan to return from injuries, while Trincao will soon be back following a positive Covid-19 test, but it is hugely concerning that Wolves have to rely on a midfielder – who can also play in defence – to come in as a makeshift winger.

Chiquinho impact

Speaking of wingers, Lage has clearly outlined his concern over a lack of impact from the bench following Adama Traore's loan to Barcelona.

But in young winger Chiquinho there could be hope. In his 20 minute debut the 21-year-old showed glimpses of what he could bring.

It is important not to put too much pressure on him as he adapts to life in England, but in the short-term Wolves may need him while they wait on returning players.

A handful of slick and skilful touches drew cheers from the Molineux crowd, while one or two impressive crosses put the ball on a plate for the strikers.

Unfortunately, neither Fabio Silva or Raul Jimenez were in place to finish those chances as Wolves continued to cross the ball without any attacking intent in the box.

That is a problem that needs addressing and Lage is well aware of it. He is keen to add another striker to the squad that offers that aerial threat – an old fashioned target man that gives Wolves another option. Lage is yet to get that player and for this season, at least, Wolves will need to manage without one.

Coady's milestone

The afternoon was disappointing for many reasons, but none more so than Wolves failing to reward Conor Coady with a win for reaching 300 Wolves games.

The captain has been a superb servant to the club and is fondly thought of on and off the pitch for this sturdy leadership and selfless attitude. He puts Wolves first and, in turn, has been rightly rewarded with a spot in the England team.

Every team needs a Conor Coady and Wolves have the perfect man to steer the ship.

The defender was rightly criticised for some below-par performances earlier in the season, while many supporters felt he needed replacing and wrote him off before the team kicked a ball in the summer.