Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Former Wolves starlet Zeli Ismail signs for Cymru Premier side Newtown

By Jonny DruryWolvesPublished: Last Updated:

Former hotly tipped Wolves star and ex Walsall winger Zeli Ismail has penned a deal with Cymru Premier outfit Newtown.

Zeli Ismail playing for Wolves (AMA)
Zeli Ismail playing for Wolves (AMA)

The 28-year-old Albanian born winger came through the ranks at Molineux and went on to make nine appearances at the club between 2012 and 2016.

And he also went on a number of loans to EFL clubs - including the Saddlers, where he went on to make a number of appearances.

And as recently as 2021 he was turning out for Bradford City - before signing for National League North outfit Hereford.

Recently the winger, who was hotly tipped to become a future star at Wolves and who represented England at youth level, has been linked with a move to York City.

However he has turned down the move - in favour of a switch to Chris Hughes' Cymru Premier outfit.

He becomes the club's second signing of the January window after former Shrewsbury Town defender Ryan Sears returned to Latham Park following a stint at Grimsby Town.

Wolves
Football
Sport
Walsall FC
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News