Former Wolves starlet Zeli Ismail signs for Cymru Premier side Newtown

Zeli Ismail playing for Wolves (AMA)

The 28-year-old Albanian born winger came through the ranks at Molineux and went on to make nine appearances at the club between 2012 and 2016.

And he also went on a number of loans to EFL clubs - including the Saddlers, where he went on to make a number of appearances.

And as recently as 2021 he was turning out for Bradford City - before signing for National League North outfit Hereford.

Recently the winger, who was hotly tipped to become a future star at Wolves and who represented England at youth level, has been linked with a move to York City.

However he has turned down the move - in favour of a switch to Chris Hughes' Cymru Premier outfit.