Wolves forward Adama Traore pledges part of salary to anti-racism project

Adama Traore (Getty)

The project was launched last year in the United States and is aimed at ending racism in football through anti-racism training.

"All too often in football the headlines are stolen by racist actions," Traore said.

"If I've learned anything in my career so far, it's that leading with action rather than empty words is what counts in making a difference. It's important to me to use my platform to be part of the solution.

"I know that my one per cent alone isn't going to fix this problem, and my voice alone won't solve systemic racism. But, if I can encourage others to join us in this fight, nothing can stand in the way of the impact we can make together."

Common Goal was launched in 2017 and co-founded by Juan Mata, who was at Manchester United at the time.

He was the first footballer to pledge one per cent of his salary and now more than 200 professional players and managers have become members.

Mata said: "It's fantastic to see another person from the Premier League join myself, Kasper Schmeichel and Jurgen Klopp in this growing team of now over 200 professionals from around the world.

"In England there are so many inspiring female players that are already Common Goal members, and I hope that Adama joining the movement in order to take tangible action on tackling racism will inspire other male colleagues from the Premier League to join the movement.

"One per cent is almost nothing, but together we can create meaningful change and the time to act is now."