E&S Wolves Podcast - Episode 223: Derby Day Delights!

By Nathan JudahWolvesPublished:

Join Nathan Judah and Liam Keen as they salivate over the astonishing win at Villa and digest the craziness of a game that will live long in the memory!

Wolves poddy
There's the latest from the US stake in Fosun Sports and a brand new segment - Believe It or Not?

All your questions are answered and there's a full preview of the clash with Leeds on Saturday.

Wolves
Football
Sport
Wolves podcast
Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

