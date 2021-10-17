Villa 2 Wolves 3 – Player ratings

Conor Coady (Getty)

Jose Sa - 6

The goalkeeper made some good saves, particularly from Ings in first half, and was not at fault for either goal. Distribution could have been better.

Max Kilman - 6

Kilman stepped out of defence with the ball well and defended confidently overall. His awareness and positioning for the first goal should have been better though.

Conor Coady - 7

Like Kilman, Coady also did not smell the danger for the first goal. However, his reading of the game for his goal was crucial for Wolves.

Romain Saiss - 6

The defender was too lightweight in stopping McGinn, who set up the first goal, but he made up for it with a good finish of his own.

Nelson Semedo - 5

Semedo got into some good positions at times, but struggled to do much with the ball. Not a terrible showing, but not decisive enough.

Ruben Neves - 8

In some moments Neves was overran, but in others he was box office. A superb ball to Podence for Wolves’ opener was the catalyst. Fortunate with the game-winning free-kick, but it made the difference.

Joao Moutinho - 6

McGinn gave Moutinho the run around for much of the game, which limited how much he could be an influence. He ran himself into the ground.

Leander Dendoncker - 6

At times anonymous in midfield, Dendoncker potentially played too far forward. However, he also played a part in the goals.

Fernando Marcal - 5

A better showing from Marcal with the ball at his feet, but he still struggled going forward. He is too hesitant.

Adama Traore - 7

Traore almost scored an outrageous goal and at other points he flattered to deceive. His good cross set up the second goal, too.

Hwang Hee-chan - 5

Unfortunately, Hwang was below par. He looked tired and failed to link up with his team-mates. A poor pass also led to Villa’s second goal.

Substitutes

Daniel Podence (for Marcal, 74) 7, Fabio Silva (for Moutinho, 74) 6, Raul Jimenez (for Hwang, 88).